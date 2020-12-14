Vendee Globe – Charlie Dalin lead waits on Jury decision

Charlie Dalin, Vendee Globe race leader on the water, will get to know if he is still the overall leader on Wednesday 16 December.

This is when the five strong International Jury will publish their decision regarding time compensation for Jean Le Cam, Yannick Bestaven, and Boris Herrmann, who were all involved in the rescue mission for Kevin Escoffier.

Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV, currently in third place, 73 nm behind leader Dalin, could well end up as leader on the database, as he back-tracked to reach Escoffier when the organization asked him to help with the search.

Meanwhile Dalin is doing his best to contain second placed Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut – who could also overtake him after the Jury decisions are published – as well as Bestaven.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 37 – Mon 14 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 13,001 nm to finish – sailing at 19+ knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 60 nm

3rd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 73 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 287 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 290 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 305 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 329 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 391 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 420 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 482 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 3205 nm

24th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3705 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

