Condensed version of the Frozen Toe at Chichester YC

The 2020 Frozen Toe series at Chichester YC became a one day event due to the unusual circumstances this year.

There were 47 registered entries, racing in three fleets, Fast, Medium and Slow, and completing three races on the limited high water, requiring them to start at 09:00 and be off the water by 12:00.

All went to schedule and Fast fleet winners were Steve and Sarah Cockerill in an RS400.

The Medium fleet winner was Charlie South in a Laser.

And the Slow fleet winner was Zak Smith in a Laser 4.7.

Overall winners of the Frozen Toe were Steve and Sarah Cockerill.

The next event at CYC is the Snowflake Series starting on 17 January 2021.

Visitors are invited to register one week before each event.

Full Frozen Toe results available here . . .