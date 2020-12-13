NSW 18ft Skiff Championship – Final race before Christmas break

The 2020-2021 18ft Skiff NSW Championship completed Race 4 on Sydney Harbour when the Winning Group team of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton took a narrow win.

Grabbing the lead at the start, the Winning Group led for the entire course, but had to hold off a strong challenge from the Finport Finance team of Keagan York, Phil Marshall and Matt Stenta, to score an exciting 4s victory in the light ENE wind.

Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas finished a further 43s back in third place, followed by a consistent Andoo of Marcus Ashley-Jones, tech2 of Jack Macartney and with The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines of Aron Everett in sixth place.

Race 5 of the NSW Championship is after the Christmas/New Year break, on Sunday, January 10 2021.

Frank Quealey

Australian 18 Footers League Ltd.

18ft Skiff NSW Championship – after 4 races, 1 discard (16 entries)

1st tech2 – – 2 points

2nd Winning Group – – 3 points

3rd Finport Finance – – 6 points

4th Dmeg – – 7 points

5th Andoo – – 7 points

6th The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines – – 8 points

7th Yandoo – – 10 points