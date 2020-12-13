Dalin Passes Cape Leeuwin as lead continues to shrink

Vendee Globe race leader Charlie Dalin, skipper of Apivia, has passed Cape Leeuwin, the second Great Cape of the Vendée Globe at 11:25 UTC.

It took him 34 days 22 hours and 5 min from Les Sables d’Olonne.

Dalin has seen his lead cut to just 65 nm, with second placed Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut holding a ten mile lead from Yannick Bestaven on Maître CoQ IV.

The three race leaders are sailing at around 19 knots and have a 190 nm lead over the main chasing pack, led by Damien Seguin on GROUPE APICIL.



Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 36 – Sun 13 Dec – Updated at 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 13,332 nm to finish – sailing at 19 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 65 nm

3rd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 76 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 263 nm

5th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 267 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 271 nm

7th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 291 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 347 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 365 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 389 nm

GBR:

18th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2952 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3560 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

