Sodebo forced to abandon Jules Verne record attempt

After 16 days at sea, damage to a rudder of Sodebo Ultim 3 has forced Thomas Coville and his crew to abandon their attempt on the Jules Verne Trophy record.

While sailing between the Kerguelen and Cape Leeuwin, at over 30 knots, Thomas Coville and his seven crew noticed damage to the starboard rudder.

After several hours of hard work, exchanges with the technical team on land, they had to face the facts.

The repair no longer allows the boat to sail at 100% of its capacity in an attempt to beat the Jules Verne Trophy record, they have decided to stop their attempt – which began on 25 November – on Friday 11 December 2020.

They are heading for Reunion – 2300 miles away from where they are now – in order to make the boat more reliable and return safely to Lorient, France.

Crew: Thomas Coville, François Duguet, Sam Goodchild, Corentin Horeau, Martin Keruzoré, François Morvan, Thomas Rouxel and Matthieu Vandame.