Final day of Vilamoura sailing Portugal Grand Prix

Final day of Olympic class racing at the 3rd round of the Vilamoura Sailing Portugal Grand Prix for the Lasers, Radial, 49er and 49erFX Classes.

Winner of the Radial was Maud Jayet of Switzerland. Britain’s Alison Young only took part in the first two races.

Winner of the men’s Laser was Jean Bernaz of France, with Brazil’s multi-Olympic champion Robert Scheidt finishing in third place.

The men’s 49er was won by Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez. The American pair, Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid just missing out on a podium place when thet were black flagged in the final race.

And a comfortable win for Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo in the women’s 49erFX where they took four race wins.

Radial Women – Final Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – -8 1 3 1 7 6 5 1 – – 24 pts

2nd NOR 11 Line Flem HOST – – -15 10 2 4 6 1 1 7 – – 31 pts

3rd NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 5 8 8 3 4 3 2 -11 – – 33 pts

Laser Men – Final Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (63 entries)

1st FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 5 5 1 4 2 3 2 -10 – – 22 pts

2nd NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 10 13 4 1 1 1 DNF 3 – – 33 pts

3rd BRA Robert SCHEIDT – – 6 -16 5 6 3 8 11 4 – – 43 pts

49er Men – Final Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ MARRA – – 3 1 9 4 6 4 5 2 12 5 9 BFD – – 60 pts

2nd BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS – – 2 -32 2 13 19 3 7 1 2 14 4 10 – – 77 pts

3rd POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jakub SZTORCH – – -21 8 12 1 15 9 3 9 10 7 10 1 – – 85 pts

49erFX Women – Final Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st ESP Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 1 1 1 4 3 1 -11 1 8 3 3 4 – – 30 pts

2nd DEN Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN – – 9 5 5 1 7 7 5 5 6 UFD 5 3 – – 58 pts

3rd ARG Victoria TRAVASCIO and Sol BRANZ – – 5 3 4 3 4 13 8 4 2 7 7 -15 – – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .