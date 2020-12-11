Sodebo falls behind Jules Verne record schedule

Sodebo Ultim 3 is now 50 miles behind Idec Sport’s Trophée Jules Verne record time, heading due east towards Cape Leeuwin, a little under 1000 miles from their bow this Friday morning.

Since they crossed the Cap des Aiguilles Monday morning, Thomas Coville and his seven team-mates have had to deal with a difficult sea state which has forced them to progress with caution.

With an Air temperature 2 deg and a water temperature 2 deg C also, the cold is de rigueur.

On Thursday the trimaran moved onto port tack in a more manageable wind of around 20 knots to skirt an area of ​​icebergs identified on the starboard side.