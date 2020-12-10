Light winds for Vilamoura sailing Portugal Grand Prix

Second day of racing at the 3rd round of the Vilamoura Sailing Portugal Grand Prix for the Lasers, Radial, 49er and 49erFX completed.

Not many Brits here, but in the women’s Radial there is Alison Young, struggling in the light breeze, so she did not compete on day 2. Young is 19th overall with her two results from day 1.

Leading the Radial is Maud Jayet of Switzerland, who is very happy in these conditions, taking two wins in the four races to lead by six points from Mirthe Akkerman of Holland.

In the men’s Laser, Jean Bernaz of France leads with ten points, five points ahead of Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway with Brazil’s Robert Scheidt in third place.

In the men’s 49er, Diego Botin and Iago Lopez hold an nine point lead from Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen of Denmark.

In the women’s 49erFX, Spain’s Támara Echgoyen and Paula Barcelo count three race wins to lead by seven points from Victoria Travascio and Sol Branz of Argentina.

49erFX Women – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st ESP 1 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts

2nd ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and Sol BRANZ – – -5 3 4 3 – – 10 pts

3rd DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN – – -9 5 5 1 – – 11 pts

4th BRA 2 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 7 6 UFD 2 – – 15 pts

5th FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN – – 6 -8 3 8 – – 17 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ MARRA – – 3 1 -9 4 6 4 – – 18 pts

2nd DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 17 2 1 3 4 DNC – – 27 pts

3rd NED 8 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim VAN VUGT – – -27 13 4 7 1 2 – – 27 pts

4th USA 311 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 5 3 3 -16 10 8 – – 29 pts

5th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 1 10 -17 8 17 1 – – 37 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st SUI Maud JAYET – – -8 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd NED Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 2 4 5 -11 – – 11 pts

3rd NOR Line Flem HOST – – -15 10 2 4 – – 16 pts

4th POL Magdalena KWAŚNA – – -16 2 7 7 – – 16 pts

5th NED Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 5 -8 8 3 – – 16 pts

GBR:

19th GBR Alison YOUNG – – 49 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (63 entries)

1st FRA Jean BERNAZ – – -5 5 1 4 – – 10 pts

2nd NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 10 -13 4 1 – – 15 pts

3rd BRA Robert SCHEIDT – – 6 -16 5 6 – – 17 pts

4th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – -21 7 8 3 – – 18 pts

5th GER Nik Aaron WILLIM – – 1 12 -22 8 – – 21 pts

GBR:

49th GBR Kai WOLGRAM – – 128 pts

52nd GBR Jack HOPKINS – – 199 pts

Full results available here . . .