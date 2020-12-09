Dalin battles biggest depression seen during this Vendée Globe

In the teeth of the biggest depression seen during this Vendée Globe race leader Charlie Dalin has had a tough night.

Dalin, who has a 285 nautical miles lead has remained composed and focused throughout and reported briefly to his team that all is well on board Apivia.

Foils retracted as much as possible, Dalin has stuck to his plan sailing at 17 knots yesterday evening then 13.9 knots in the storm, forecasted to bring 45 knot mean windspeeds and 50-55kts in the gusts.

In a few more hours he should be through the worst of the storm and it will ease very slowly. Conditions will remain tough but Apivia should have closer to 30 knots of wind.

Behind him Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) endures the same battle, Louis Burton is moving better again, third on Bureau Vallée 2, now 80 miles behind Ruyant.

Meanwhile a second depression is hitting another part of the fleet to the south east of South Africa.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 32 – Wed 9 Dec – Updated at 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 14,712 nm to finish – sailing at 12 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 259 nm

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 296 nm

4th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 318 nm

5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 404 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 459 nm

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 464 nm

8th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 466 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 582 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 651 nm

GBR:

20th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2600 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3428 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies

Full rankings available here . . .