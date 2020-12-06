Escoffier transferred off Yes We Cam!

Kevin Escoffier (PRB) successfully transferred from Jean Le Cam’s IMOCA to the Nivôse, a French Navy frigate.
At around 02:10hrs UTC Sunday, at a location in the South Indian Ocean some 360 miles north of the remote Crozet archipelago, Kevin Escoffier (PRB) was successfully transferred via a Nivôse semi-rigid
The evacuation of Escoffier went well, despite the big seas in the area.
Jean Le Cam has resumed his race in solo mode.
In a message to the Vendée Globe Race Direction, Frédéric Barbe the captain of the Nivôse, wrote:
“Kevin is in great shape, he is going to enjoy a hot shower. We are heading for Reunion Island. It is the start of beautiful day.”
Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 29 – Sun 6 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK
1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 15,674 nm to finish – sailing at 12 knots
2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 209 nm
3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 216 nm
4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 349 nm
5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 381 nm
6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 396 nm
7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 436 nm
8th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 453 nm
9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 589 nm
10th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 606 nm
GBR:
20th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2488 nm
23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3163 nm
Retired:
Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies