Escoffier transferred off Yes We Cam!

Kevin Escoffier (PRB) successfully transferred from Jean Le Cam’s IMOCA to the Nivôse, a French Navy frigate.

At around 02:10hrs UTC Sunday, at a location in the South Indian Ocean some 360 miles north of the remote Crozet archipelago, Kevin Escoffier (PRB) was successfully transferred via a Nivôse semi-rigid

The evacuation of Escoffier went well, despite the big seas in the area.

Jean Le Cam has resumed his race in solo mode.

In a message to the Vendée Globe Race Direction, Frédéric Barbe the captain of the Nivôse, wrote:

“Kevin is in great shape, he is going to enjoy a hot shower. We are heading for Reunion Island. It is the start of beautiful day.”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 29 – Sun 6 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 15,674 nm to finish – sailing at 12 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 209 nm

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 216 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 349 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 381 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 396 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 436 nm

8th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 453 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 589 nm

10th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 606 nm

GBR:

20th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2488 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3163 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies

Full rankings available here . . .