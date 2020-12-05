Sam Davies retires from the Vendee Globe

Sam Davies arrived in Cape Town Saturday morning and confirmed by video that she is officially retiring from the Vendee Globe race.

The British skipper, sailing on Initiatives-Cœur, sustained significant damage to the framework supporting the keel of her IMOCA following a violent collision last Wednesday evening.

In consultation with her team, she made the decision to divert to Cape Town, South Africa, to assess the situation and repair the damage.

Davies (48) says she is determined to complete the race course, after repairs, as ‘hors course’, unclassified on the solo race which forbids any kind of outside assistance.

Davies, who finished fourth in 2008-2009 and was dismasted in the 2012-2013 edition, is the fifth competitor to retire from the 32 race starters.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 28 – Sat 5 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 15,966 nm to finish – sailing at 17.7 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 216 nm

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 236 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 350 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 356 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 396 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 460 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 505 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 544 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 550 nm

GBR:

21st GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2437 nm

24th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3192 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies

Full rankings available here . . .