Vendee Globe – Video from Sébastien Simon on damaged ARKEA PAPREC

This video received from Sébastien Simon onboard his damaged Vendee Globe yacht, ARKEA PAPREC.

The original collision report was received at 08:20hrs UTC Wednesday morning, after ARKEA PAPREC hit an unidentified floating object, which caused serious damage to the starboard foil.



He has heeled the boat over to limit the ingress of water. It is not yet known how much water is entering the boat.

Thursday, in an area where the 60-footer will be less battered by waves and strong winds, Sébastien will then be able to study the possibilities for repairs more calmly and set up the various scenarios being studied with his shore team.