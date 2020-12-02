Vendee Globe – Sam Davies’ Initiatives Coeur has hit a Floating Object

Britain’s Sam Davies’ Initiatives Coeur has hit a floating object and is heading North.
Sam Davies is fine, she is unhurt.
At around 19:00hrs UTC Wednesday evening, Initiatives Coeur skipper Sam Davies informed her team that her boat had struck a floating object.
She is heading north at reduced speed and will inspect her boat to assess the damage with her team.
The race tracker at 21:00 hrs was showing Initiatives Coeur in the close vicinity of Isabelle Joschke on MACSF.
The damage to her Vendee Globe IMOCA yacht follows a similar incident early Wednesday morning, when ARKEA PAPREC of Frenchman Sébastien Simon, also struck an unidentified floating object, damaging a foil.
Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 25 – Wed 2 Dec – 21:00 hrs UK
1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 16,872 nm to finish – sailing at 11 knots
2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 232 nm
3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 271 nm
4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 495 nm
5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 499 nm
6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 510 nm
7th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 529 nm – Foil Damaged – 8.3 knots
8th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 535 nm
9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 548 nm
10th FRA Giancarlo PEDOTE – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 610 nm
11th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 627 nm
12th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 629 nm – Damaged – 5 knots
Other GBR:
16th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 1100 nm – Retired
23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2199 nm
27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2993 nm
Retired: Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier
Full rankings available here . . .
