Vendee Globe – Sam Davies’ Initiatives Coeur has hit a Floating Object

Britain’s Sam Davies’ Initiatives Coeur has hit a floating object and is heading North.

Sam Davies is fine, she is unhurt.

At around 19:00hrs UTC Wednesday evening, Initiatives Coeur skipper Sam Davies informed her team that her boat had struck a floating object.

She is heading north at reduced speed and will inspect her boat to assess the damage with her team.

The race tracker at 21:00 hrs was showing Initiatives Coeur in the close vicinity of Isabelle Joschke on MACSF.

The damage to her Vendee Globe IMOCA yacht follows a similar incident early Wednesday morning, when ARKEA PAPREC of Frenchman Sébastien Simon, also struck an unidentified floating object, damaging a foil.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 25 – Wed 2 Dec – 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 16,872 nm to finish – sailing at 11 knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 232 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 271 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 495 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 499 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 510 nm

7th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 529 nm – Foil Damaged – 8.3 knots

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 535 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 548 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo PEDOTE – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 610 nm

11th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 627 nm

12th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 629 nm – Damaged – 5 knots

Other GBR:

16th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 1100 nm – Retired

23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2199 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2993 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier

