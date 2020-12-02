Vendee Globe sailors diving down to the Kerguelens

The Vendee solo sailors would normally be able to dive under the Kerguelens nearly to 50 ° South but it seems unlikely they will because of the bad weather expected.

Because of the icebergs spotted by CLS off the islands of Marion and Prince Edward, and the Crozet archipelago, the Antarctic Exclusion Zone (ZEA) has been moved north by Race Direction.

Meanwhile, more Vendee Globe boats pass the Cape of Good Hope and into the Indian Ocean.

German skipper Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) crossed at 03:35hrs Wednesday morning.

Herrmann is now in fifth place, chasing third placed Louis Burton (Bueau Vallée 2) and now Sébastien Simon (ARKEA PAPREC).

Damien Seguin (APICIL Group), Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!), Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV), Benjamin Dutreux (OMIA-Water Family), Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian Group) Sam Davies (Initiatives Cœur) and Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) are all set to pass the Cape of Good Hope Wednesday, all grouped together within 200 miles

A second depression is on its way for the leaders and so the south-westerly winds that this main group have had will give way to a north-westerly which will allow them to dive south to around 42 degrees south.

This will be good for leader Charlie Dalin (Apivia) and Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) who follows him 200 miles behind.

But Louis Burton’s route might see him catch more, even if it is rougher, more wind equals more sea, but further south also equals fewer miles to cover, so Burton clearly has made his choice.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 25 – Wed 2 Dec – Updated at 17:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 16,915 nm to finish – sailing at 16 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 232 nm

3rd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 258 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 496 nm

4th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 499 nm – Foil Damaged – 8.7 knots

6th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 501 nm

7th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 504 nm

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 526 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 559 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo PEDOTE – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 599 nm

11th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 624 nm

Other GBR:

16th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 1097 nm – Retired

23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2215 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2981 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier

