America’s Cup teams focus on mark rounding ahead of Official Practice

The first competitive meeting of the AC75 class will take place on Thursday 17 December.



But, before then the teams have a period for Official Practice on the on 8 and 10 December, and then Official Practice Regattas on 11, 14 and 15 December which are intended to check the official race and media system set-ups.

While it is not expected that we will see any full-on racing, it will be the first time that the four teams will be on the water together and stretching the legs in race mode.

Meanwhile training sailing continues on the Waitemata with the number of videos continuing to stack-up.



This first one is by top marine photographer Gilles Martin-Raget who has relocated to New Zealand for the upcoming 36th America’s Cup.

It features Ineos Team UK, Luna Rossa and particularly Emirates Team New Zealand throwing some tight mark rounding and slick general boat handling,

The Kiwi boat is still using the straight foils, with wing tips, that they launched with at roll-out.

Also noticable on the ETNZ second boat is the crew switching sides via the front of the mast on the tacks and gybes, rather than round the back of the mainsail.



This second video is from the British team featuring Britannia – Sending It.

Britannia was still sailing with different foils either side, anhedral on the starboard side and a cranked foil on the port side.

The teams are believed to still have final foils in build.

The Brits retain the crew switching sides round the rear of the mainsail, and have added a large grab handle to the rear of the sail to help prevent anyone falling out the back of the boat on the way!

In the America’s Cup World Series Auckland, INEOS Team UK will line up against American Magic for their first proper race.

