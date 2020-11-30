Vendee Globe – Escoffier (PRB) takes to Liferaft

Kevin Escoffier on PRB, in third place in the Vendée Globe, triggered his distress beacon at 13:46hrs (UTC).

Jean Le Cam, the nearest competitor, changed course to sail to the last position given by the boat when the beacon was triggered (40°55 S 9°18 E).

Jean le Cam has arrived in the area and has spotted Kevin in his life raft.

He is under engine preparing to recover Escoffier. More info to come.

At 13:46hrs (UTC), Escoffier sent a message to his shore team, reporting an ingress of water into his boat.

The rescue authorities (MRCC Cape Town and CROSS Griz Nez) are preparing an action plan in collaboration with his PRB shore team, with Jacques Caraës and the Vendée Globe Race Direction team.