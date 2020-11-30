Trophée Jules Verne – Sodebo Ultim 3 recovering lost miles

Sodebo Ultim 3 had its slowest day on Sunday since leaving Ouessant, slowed down in a capricious doldrums.

The expected southeasterly wind gradually returned and since midnight Sunday, Sodebo Ultim 3 has picked up speed (over 20 knots on average), which has allowed it to gradually make up for the miles behind Idec Sport from the Doldrums – around fifty this Monday at 6am.

Thomas Coville and his seven teammates are now only a good hundred miles away from moving into the Southern Hemisphere, which should be done at midday Monday.

After about 5 and a half days at sea, Sodebo undoubtedly with a small advance on Idec, holder of the Jules Verne Trophy.

“Once in the Southern Hemisphere, we will have the right to a few super pleasant days of skiing along Brazil, the sailing conditions will be pretty cool,” concludes Thomas Rouxel, with a big smile on his face.

