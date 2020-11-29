Race 2 of 18ft Skiff NSW Championship abandoned

18ft Skiff racing was abandoned when the wind conditions on Sydney Harbour finally became too strong for even the most experienced teams.

Fresh North West winds over 20-knots, with gusts up to 40-knots prior to race time, cast doubt over the Australian 18 Footers League being able to stage Race 2 of the NSW 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Wind gusts were certainly 40-knots, or more, and there were reports that the wind at nearby Sydney Airport was up to 50-knots.

Only three teams managed to reach the vicinity of the start line in Rose Bay but the wind was so fierce that even the three experienced teams were unable to cope with the worsening conditions.

Yandoo, skippered by 2000 JJ Giltinan champion John Winning, was first to arrive, followed by Winning Group, skippered by seven time Giltinan champion skipper Seve Jarvin.

The third team was Smeg, skippered by three-times Giltinan champions Michael Coxon, which was in the vicinity of the start line but fell foul of the conditions and was forced to accept assistance to get back to the rigging Area.

Race 3 of the NSW Championship will be conducted Sunday, 6 December.

Frank Quealey

Australian 18 Footers League Ltd.

