UFO damage to Gitana who abandon Trophée Jules Verne record attempt

Following damage that occurred when the boat collided with a UFO* Thursday, the Gitana Team (Franck Cammas, Charles Caudrelier FRA) are returning to Lorient.

Whilst slipping along downwind at over 30 knots between the Azores and Madeira, the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild hit a UFO. The impact was violent, immediately causing the 32-metre giant to slow.

The effect of the impact on the rudder of the port float and more precisely its trim tab, had caused a piece of the steering system to break.

But, the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild was able to continue her course towards the equator.

On Friday during a series of gybes the deck watch noticed that the port foil was also damaged.

Following a series of exchanges throughout the day with their technical director, Pierre Tissier, and the manager of the design office, Sébastien Sainson, it was concluded that the appendage can be repaired at sea but the crew would no longer be able to use it at its full potential.

Gitana pulls out of Trophée Jules Verne record attempt. The Gitana Team wish the crew of Sodebo every success with their attempt.

After more than three days at sea, Sodebo Ultim 3 is just over 230 miles ahead of the Idec Sport scoreboard, holder of the Jules Verne Trophy.

*UFO: Unidentified floating object