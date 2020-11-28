RS:X European Championships – Titles to Cohen and Picon

Medal races completed the final day of the RS:X 2020 European Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal.

Close but no medals for Britain’s Emma Wilson finishing fourth, and Tom Squires finishing fifth overall.

The European titles went to Yoav Cohen of Isreal and Charline Picon of France, each having dominated their respective fleets for well deserved victory.

Winners of the European U21 titles were: men Tom Reuveny of Israel and women Giorgia Speciale.

Winner of the men’s Youth and U17 catagory was Daniel Basik Tashtash of Israel.

Winner of the women’s Youth was Yana Reznikova of Russia, and the U17 catagory Linoy Schwartz Bargota of Israel.

RS:X European Championship – Women – Final (31 entries)

1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 25 pts

2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 39 pts

3rd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 44 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 49 pts

5th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE U21 – – 59 pts

6th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 59 pts

7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 64 pts

8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 72 pts

9th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 82 pts

10th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 95.5 pts

Other GBR:

25th Alysia GIBSON

RS:X European Championship – Men – Final (43 entries)

1st ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 45 pts

2nd ISR 11 Shahar ZUBARI – – 51 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 55 pts

4th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 63 pts

5th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 67 pts

6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 72 pts

7th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 75 pts

8th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY U21 – – 80 pts

9th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 85 pts

10th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 88 pts

Full results available here . .