RS:X European Championships – Titles to Cohen and Picon

Medal races completed the final day of the RS:X 2020 European Championships taking place at Vilamoura, Portugal.
Close but no medals for Britain’s Emma Wilson finishing fourth, and Tom Squires finishing fifth overall.
The European titles went to Yoav Cohen of Isreal and Charline Picon of France, each having dominated their respective fleets for well deserved victory.
Winners of the European U21 titles were: men Tom Reuveny of Israel and women Giorgia Speciale.
Winner of the men’s Youth and U17 catagory was Daniel Basik Tashtash of Israel.
Winner of the women’s Youth was Yana Reznikova of Russia, and the U17 catagory Linoy Schwartz Bargota of Israel.
RS:X European Championship – Women – Final (31 entries)
1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 25 pts
2nd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 39 pts
3rd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 44 pts
4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 49 pts
5th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE U21 – – 59 pts
6th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 59 pts
7th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 64 pts
8th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 72 pts
9th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 82 pts
10th DEN 321 Laerke BUHL-HANSEN – – 95.5 pts
Other GBR:
25th Alysia GIBSON
RS:X European Championship – Men – Final (43 entries)
1st ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 45 pts
2nd ISR 11 Shahar ZUBARI – – 51 pts
3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 55 pts
4th GRE 8 Byron KOKKALANIS – – 63 pts
5th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 67 pts
6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 72 pts
7th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 75 pts
8th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY U21 – – 80 pts
9th ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 85 pts
10th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 88 pts