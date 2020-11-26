Sodebo and Gitana start Trophée Jules Verne record attempt

The two maxi-trimarans – ‘Sodebo’ (Thomas Coville FRA) and ‘Gitana’ (Franck Cammas, Charles Caudrelier FRA) – made a quick start to their Trophée Jules Verne, matchrace record attempt.

Sodebo (Thomas Coville) covered 685 miles and Gitana (Franck Cammas) 714 miles in the first 24 hours.

This places them more than 60 miles ahead of record holder Francis Joyon FRA in their Round-the-World absolute record attempt.



Sailing off the coast of Portugal in fresh winds with speeds above 30 knots.

The fast ride is expected to continue over the next few days.

Related Post:

Back to Black for Maxi-Trimaran ‘Edmond de Rothschild