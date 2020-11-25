Vendee Globe – The Boss is Back

A very excited Alex Thomson who, having completed the structural repairs onboard HUGO BOSS, is back in the Vendée Globe race.

And just in time as the breeze is up and Hugo Boss is headed towards the Southern Ocean!

He expects to be South of the high pressure on Friday.



Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 18 – Wed 24 Nov – 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 18,929 nm to finish

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 93 nm

3rd FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 374 nm

4th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 482 nm

5th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 502 nm

6th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 506 nm

7th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 604 nm

8th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 663 nm – sailing at 16.5 knots

9th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 689 nm

10th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 699 nm

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 751 nm

Other GBR:

23rd GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1835 nm

26th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2344 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

Full results available here . . .