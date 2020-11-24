RYA welcomes return of grassroots sailing in England

The RYA welcomes the UK Government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan, which ensures the current restrictions on grassroots sailing in England can be lifted on 2 December 2020.

Grassroots sailing and boating, will be allowed to resume from this date – and clubs and centres will be able to reopen across all tiers, benefitting the health and wellbeing of people across the country.

The UK Government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan presents a programme for suppressing the virus, protecting the NHS and the vulnerable, keeping education and the economy going and providing a route back to normality.

The prevalence of the virus, however, remains high across the country with regional differences.

The Government is therefore re-imposing a tiered regional approach in England to keep suppressing the virus through the winter period.

The new rules will come into effect from the beginning of Wednesday, 2 December and on Thursday, 26 November the Government will announce which areas are in which tier.

The RYA understands that across all tiers everyone must follow the gathering limits for their tier except for in specific settings and circumstances.

Elite sport will continue to be permitted in all tiers.

Next steps

The RYA says it is in the process of updating its guidance on the Covid-19 hub in line with the Government’s Winter Plan and will publish this as soon as possible.

Whilst the regulations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may be different, they are all aimed at controlling the virus.

Clubs should be aware that the pace at which restrictions are being eased varies between the four nations and they should heed country specific guidance available on the RYA website.

Read full document here . . .