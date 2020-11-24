RS:X European & Youth European Championships – Day 1

First day of competition at the RS:X 2020 European Championships taking place at Vilamoura , Portugal.

After three races for the Men and Women’s championships, Charline Picon (1,3,4) of France leads the women and Yoav Cohen (7,2,2) of Israel the men.

In the Youth championships, after three races, Daniel Basik Tashtash (1,1,1) of Israel leads the men and Yana Rezikova (1,1,1) of Russia the women.

Of the British entries, Emma Wilson (3,4,9) is in seventh and Alysia Gibson 24th in the women, and Tom Squires (18,21,20) is 19th in the men’s event.

RS:X European Championship – Women after 3 races (31 entries)

1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 1 3 4 – – 8 pts

2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 7 2 2 – – 11 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 6 1 5 – – 12 pts

4th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 6 3 – – 14 pts

5th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE U21 – – 4 5 6 – – 15 pts

6th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 8 7 1 – – 16 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 4 9 – – 16 pts

8th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 2 8 7 – – 17 pts

9th RUS 3 Anna KHVORIKOVA – – 13 9 8 – – 30 pts

10th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 12 10 14 – – 36 pts

RS:X European Championship – Men after 3 races (43 entries)

1st ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 7 2 2 – – 11 pts

2nd SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 5 4 3 – – 12 pts

3rd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 8 1 6 – – 15 pts

4th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 2 10 5 – – 17 pts

5th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 3 6 8 – – 17 pts

6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 10 9 1 – – 20 pts

7th ESP 8 Juan MORENO VEGA – – 12 7 9 – – 28 pts

8th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 13 3 15 – – 31 pts

9th CYP 1 Andreas CARIOLOU – – 14 5 12 – – 31 pts

10th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 9 12 10 – – 31 pts

GBR:

19th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 18 21 20 – – 59 pts

Full results available here . . .