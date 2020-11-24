RS:X European & Youth European Championships – Day 1

First day of competition at the RS:X 2020 European Championships taking place at Vilamoura , Portugal.
After three races for the Men and Women’s championships, Charline Picon (1,3,4) of France leads the women and Yoav Cohen (7,2,2) of Israel the men.
In the Youth championships, after three races, Daniel Basik Tashtash (1,1,1) of Israel leads the men and Yana Rezikova (1,1,1) of Russia the women.
Of the British entries, Emma Wilson (3,4,9) is in seventh and Alysia Gibson 24th in the women, and Tom Squires (18,21,20) is 19th in the men’s event.
RS:X European Championship – Women after 3 races (31 entries)
1st FRA 4 Charline PICON – – 1 3 4 – – 8 pts
2nd POL 8 Zofia NOCETI KLEPACKA – – 7 2 2 – – 11 pts
3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 6 1 5 – – 12 pts
4th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 6 3 – – 14 pts
5th ITA 1 Giorgia SPECIALE U21 – – 4 5 6 – – 15 pts
6th ESP 1 Blanca MANCHON – – 8 7 1 – – 16 pts
7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 4 9 – – 16 pts
8th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 2 8 7 – – 17 pts
9th RUS 3 Anna KHVORIKOVA – – 13 9 8 – – 30 pts
10th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 12 10 14 – – 36 pts
RS:X European Championship – Men after 3 races (43 entries)
1st ISR 253 Yoav COHEN – – 7 2 2 – – 11 pts
2nd SUI 36 Mateo SANZ LANZ – – 5 4 3 – – 12 pts
3rd ITA 88 Mattia CAMBONI – – 8 1 6 – – 15 pts
4th ESP 1 Angel GRANDA ROQUE – – 2 10 5 – – 17 pts
5th ISR 8 Ofek ELIMELECH – – 3 6 8 – – 17 pts
6th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 10 9 1 – – 20 pts
7th ESP 8 Juan MORENO VEGA – – 12 7 9 – – 28 pts
8th POL 82 Piotr MYSZKA – – 13 3 15 – – 31 pts
9th CYP 1 Andreas CARIOLOU – – 14 5 12 – – 31 pts
10th POL 28 Radoslaw FURMANSKI – – 9 12 10 – – 31 pts
GBR:
19th GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 18 21 20 – – 59 pts