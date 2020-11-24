Latest from Alex Thomson on that Repair . . .

At the Tuesday 21:00 hrs Vendee Globe report Charlie Dalin on Apivia had eked has a lead of 76 nm from Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut still trying to to break through to the southern ocean low pressure speed-train.

The two leaders are some 300 nm ahead of Jean Le Cam on Yes we Cam! with Kevin Escoffier on PRB in fourth place.

Britain’s Sam Davies (10th) on Initiatives Coeur, has broken away to a more direct southwards track to try and catch the east bound stronger breezes earlier, but from a position further back to the west.

Alex Thomson (8th) 560 nm behing the leader is now sailing at 8+ knots and also looks to have taken the westerly route, but its not clear if he has completed the repairs yet.

Another competitor with a problem is Sébastien Destremau (Merci) back in 30th place who reports a problem with the keel hydraulics.

The hydraulic oil spurted out from a leak in the ram cylinder and sprayed all over the inside of his boat. Now he has no pressure in the rams and the keel head is moving free . . . he has a plan.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 17 – Tue 24 Nov – 21:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 19,104 nm to finish

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 76 nm

3rd FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 318 nm

4th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 368 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 394 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 395 nm

7th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 475 nm

8th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 562 nm – sailing at 8.6 knots

9th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 596 nm

10th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 598 nm

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 689 nm

Other GBR:

20th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1867 nm

27th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2352 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

