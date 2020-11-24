Dalin keeps Vendee Globe lead as Thomson returns to the race

Overnight Vendee race leader Charlie Dalin (Apivia) is the only skipper among the top 10 to have managed to hold speeds in double figures.

The leaders of the Vendée Globe continue their slow but steady progress south, trying to wriggle their way across a band of light winds to get to the Southern Ocean.

Charlie Dalin on APIVIA leads from Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut, this pair are 280+ nm ahead of third placed Jean Le Cam on Yes we Cam! with Kevin Escoffier on PRB in fourth place.

Meantime Alex Thomson has clearly been on the nightshift on HUGO BOSS.

Thomson resumed race mode Monday afternoon, taking the opportunity to trundle down the track in relatively benign breezes and flat seas after the first phase of his repairs.

The British skipper then followed his plan to work the cooler night hours to finish his laminating repairs.

As a consequence he has been slow during the night and slipped to eighth – 470 nm behind the leader – but he is in a good pack of boats and is very much still in the race.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 17 – Tue 24 Nov – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 19,215 nm to finish

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 36 nm

3rd FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 281 nm

4th FRA Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 333 nm

5th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 417 nm

6th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 390 nm

7th FRA Sebastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 467 nm

8th GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 471 nm – sailing at 4.7 knots

9th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 531 nm

10th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 548 nm

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 672 nm

Other GBR:

20th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1889 nm

28th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 2301 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

Full results available here . . .