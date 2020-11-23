RS:X return to competition with Europeans in Vilamoura

The RS:X class returns to competitive action with the 2020 RS:X Windsurfing European and Youth European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal, on Tuesday.

Racing begins in Vilamoura on Tuesday 24 through to Saturday 28 November, and the Trophy is also the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying event for the European continent!

There are some 76 Senior entries and 18 under 19 Youth entries, although not all have confirmed entry yet.

Olympic Team GB selected windsurfers Emma Wilson and Tom Squires will return to RS:X action this week at the event, following an eight-month break in major competition for the class.

The last major regatta for the British duo was back in February when they took on the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia. Wilson finished fourth and Squires ninth at that Worlds.

The 21-year-old Wilson, will be joined on the Euros start line by team-mate Alysia Gibson.

Competition will be tough with world and Olympic medallists, the Netherland’s Lilian De Geus and France’s Charline Picon, and the strong Israeli team in attendance.

But Wilson is excited just to get a bit of action under her belt.

Tom Squires is ready to do battle after a long lay-off, but not before a quick reality check with the presence of Israel’s Shahar Zubari and Thomas Goyard of France.

“I’ve just done a week of racing with the Spanish and Israeli teams, who have yet to choose their Olympic representatives so their teams are super strong at the moment and pushing for every metre.”

“It was a shock to the system and the body but hopefully put me into that gritty racing mindset.”

Related Post:

RS:X World titles for De Geus and Badloe

RS:X Final World Championships as an Olympic Class