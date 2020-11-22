Burling 2020 winner of Magnus Olsson Prize

The Mange Olsson Foundation has announced Pete Burling the 2020 winner of its prestigious Magnus Olsson Prize.

Pete Burling from Tauranga, New Zealand is by far the youngest winner of the prize.

Despite his young age (29) Burling has an impressive CV with an Olympic gold and silver medal and nine World Championship titles to his name.

As a leader, Burling continues to demonstrate his ability to skipper and manage successful world class teams in the sport of sailing.

He was the 35th America’s Cup champion helmsman with Emirates Team New Zealand in 2017 and watch captain and helmsman with Team Brunel in the 2017–18 edition of the Ocean Race, finishing 3rd overall.

He was named Male World Sailor of the Year at the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards in 2017. Burling and his 49er partner Blair Tuke also won the award in 2015 and were finalists in both 2014 and again in 2016.

2021 is shaping up to be another big year for Burling who is currently preparing to defend the America’s Cup on home waters in March with teammates Emirates Team New Zealand, quickly followed by the launch of his NZ SailGP team in April, and the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.