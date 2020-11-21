I’ll always remember the 2020 Championships

The RS Aero NSW State Championships 2020 were held at Georges River SC over the 14/15 November, on the beautiful waters of Botany Bay.

For many new sailors joining the fleet this was their first regatta in the RS Aero and we hope it was one to remember!

RS Aero 7

1st 3095 Gary Ratcliffe Georges River SC – – 6 pts

2nd 3051 Rob Brewer Royal Prince Alfred YC – – 12 pts

3rd 2693 Justin Bakker Balmoral SC – – 16 pts

4th 3054 James Maslin Georges River SC – – 17 pts

5th 3094 Mark Conry Largs Bay SC, SA – – 19 pts

6th 2496 Andrew Robertson Balmoral SC – – 31 pts

7th 3052 Malcolm Phillip Balmoral SC – – 39 pts

8th 2042 Michael Savery Balmoral SC – – 39 pts

9th 1286 Barry Higgins Georges River SC – – 40 pts

10th 2 Robert Condon Balmoral SC – – 52 pts

11th 3066 Nick Collis-George Balmoral SC – – 54 pts

12th 30 Robyn Ratcliffe Georges River SC – – 56 pts

13th 2916 William Hooper Balmoral SC – – 57 pts

14th 3100 Kylie Symonds Georges River SC – – 69 pts

RS Aero 9

1st 188 Mark Hooper Georges River SC – – 5 pts

2nd 1196 Glenn Attrill Avalon SC – – 13 pts

3rd 2490 Simon Reffold Royal Prince Alfred YC – – 14 pts

4th 3086 Richard Shaw Balmoral SC – – 18 pts

5th 1386 Cameron Shaw Georges River SC – – 18 pts

There are some great Jon West photos available online here . . .

GRSC RS Aero fleet