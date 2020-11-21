ETNZ face America’s Cup Arbitration Panel

The latest ‘stouch’ between Emirates Team New Zealand and Challenger of Record Luna Rossa is currently before the America’s Cup Arbitration Panel.

This argument is regards whether or not ETNZ will be permitted to compete in the America’s Cup World Series event in December after claims that they were late paying their NZ$435,000 entry fee for the event.

Although the Arbitration Panel could rule Team New Zealand out of the event for late payment – they apparently paid their entry fee a couple of days late – not such a big deal considering some of the other strange AC36 arrangements.

It is expected that the whole affair will blow over as just another America’s Cup ‘wind-up tactic’ by the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, who seem to be bent on spoiling Grant Dalton’s day.

ETNZ have had a rough ride over the last couple of months with lurid media headlines in New Zealand, and a Govenment investigations into alleged financial impropriety by the the ETNZ and America’s Cup Events Ltd (ACE).

They were eventually cleared following an independent audit and after what Grant Dalton, ETNZ and ACE CEO claimed was . . .

‘a deliberate, sinister, and highly orchestrated attack on our integrity and credibility by people with questionable motives’.

Then followed the Arbitration Panel decision to cancel use of the inner harbour stadium race courses for the event.

With Grant Dalton raising his blood pressure again, claiming that Luna Rossa had led a campaign through the Arbitration Panel . . . “Quite frankly we are outraged by this decision.”

Again, this was eventually reversed following talks between ETNZ and ACE and the Ports of Auckland about a solution to be able to use the the inner harbour courses as envisaged.

And so the Cup goes . . .

If the latest ‘stouch’ is settled as expected, then the defender and the three challengers will meet on 17 December for the first competitive racing, the Christmas race . . . Ho, Ho, Ho and a very Merry Christmas, everyone.

Note: ‘stouch’ New Zealand slang for a fight or argument

