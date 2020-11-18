World Match Racing Tour Finals move to China

Organisers of the World Match Racing Tour have announced a new agreement with the People’s Government of Bao’an District of Shenzhen, China to host the Tour Finals from 2021-2025.

The agreement marks a first major step in a strategic development by the World Match Racing Tour to expand and promote match racing in China and other Asian markets.

The new agreement follows quickly on the appointment of Quanhai Li, of China, as President of World Sailing.

The Tour has been sanctioned by World Sailing as a ‘Special Event’ since 2006 and annually awards the Match Racing World Championship.

The first SHENZHEN – BAO’AN MATCH CUP will take place in Dachan Bay, Bao’an District, Shenzhen from 15-19 December, 2021 and will award a minimum prize purse of US$200,000 (£150,456).

The race area will be located close to the Qianhai Free Trade Zone and Bao’an Coastal Culture Park, providing spectators the opportunity to enjoy and watch the racing from close to the shore.

Average temperatures in Shenzhen during December are around 21°C with wind speeds ranging from 7-12 knots.

Shenzhen is a major economic city with its Shenzhen Special Economic Zone established in 1980, the first of its kind in China.

Shenzhen is a center of science and technology innovation, regional financial, and business logistics in China. Its international popularity and influence continue to expand.

