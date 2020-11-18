Luna Rossa and that ‘chiglietta’

Two Italian internet magazines have now published images of the modifications to the new Luna Rossa AC75 sailing off Auckland.

While Luna Rossa 2 was in the shed recently before returning to the water this week, it seems that they modified their hull-long skeg.

The media – farevela.net and ventoevele.gazzetta.it – refer to the addition as ‘una chiglietta’ and translates as ‘Luna Rossa 2 mounts a keel and surprises the other teams’.

Luna Rosa issued a press release Wednesday in which their Team Operational Manager, Gilberto Nobili, talks about the first two weeks of training in the Hauraki Gulf . . . but actually says very little.

He refers only to the second day of sea trials which was back at the end of October and before they took the new boat back in the shed for a long rework period, the result of which you see above.

So we will wait and see as it all becomes clearer . . .

What is clearer is the new ETNZ second AC75 which was being prepared for the launch on Thursday.

