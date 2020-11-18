Beyou restarts Vendee Globe

At a little less than 100 nautical miles to the Equator at 05:00 hrs this morning Alex Thomson is into the SE’ly trade winds with his lead cut to just under 70 nautical miles.

After a patchy evening and night with speeds up and down Thomson has seen his boat speed rise on Hugo Boss to 14kts again with his course more headed, making a more SW’ly course than due south.

His closest rival, Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) was still slower on this morning’s report suggesting that Thomson’s lead stretch once more.

Meantime the seemingly omnipresent Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam) – who, since 2004 until last edition held the record to the Equator, has dropped to fourth behind Charlie Dalin on APIVA.

A world away in the Bay of Biscay where after restarting Tuesday evening Jérémie Beyou has just spent second ‘first night’ on the course, he is heading into a front.

“I’m tiptoeing with things, I went a little south to avoid getting too much wind on this front. It’s very weird, I’m used to having competitors around me and now you can’t call this being in a race. But I want to do it right. And I have to do it for me.”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 11 – Wed 18 Nov – 07:00 hrs UK

1st GBR Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 21,352 nm to finish

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 69 nm

3rd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 102 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 106 nm

5th FRA Kevin Escffier – PRB – 185 nm

6th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 209 nm

7th GBR Sam Davies – INITIATIVES-COEUR – 229 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 233 nm

9th FRA Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 238 nm

10th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 258 nm

Other GBR:

21st GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 1102 nm

28th GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 1500 nm

Retired: Nicolas Troussel

