Back to Black for Maxi-Trimaran ‘Edmond de Rothschild’

The Maxi-Trimaran ‘Edmond de Rothschild’ returned to Code Black at Ushant Tuesday with the deterioration of the weather window.

Having switched to code orange Monday for a potential departure offshore of Ushant within 72 hours, in the space of 24 hours the crew of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild has seen its chance of setting sail on the round the world record under sail simply vanish.

Monday evening’s grib files were already hinting at a deterioration in the weather window being targeted by the Gitana Team.

Unfortunately, this trend was confirmed over the course of the day leading to a return to standby for the men of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

Skipper Franck Cammas was keen to point out that:

“The timing criteria we’re striving for are dictated by the performance we know that the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is capable of, together with the analysis of the different record sequences posted by Idec in 2017. “

“The passage to the equator and the time to Cape Agulhas are our primary criteria. Over 5 days to the equator is no longer a good window and that’s what the routing was offering us.”

The record for the non-stop Global circumnavigation by Francis Joyon FRA on the Trimaran ‘IDEC’ is 40 days and 23 hours.

The crew of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild:

Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier, skippers

Morgan Lagravière, Yann Riou, Erwan Israël and David Boileau.

The standby codes:

Black: no departure possible within 96hrs

Red: observation of a possible departure between 72 and 96hrs

Orange: observation of a possible departure between 48 and 72hrs

Yellow: probable departure between 24 and 48hrs

Green: departure within 24hrs.

