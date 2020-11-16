Whisky Galore! But not a drop to drink

An 80-year-old bottle of whisky salvaged from the shipwreck that was the inspiration for the film Whisky Galore! has been deemed undrinkable.



Rob Peake reports in Classic Boat, that an unlabelled bottle of blended whisky from the 1923 SS Politician, which ran aground off the Isle of Eriskay in 1941, was acquired by the Scottish Maritime Museum with the support of the National Fund for Acquisitions, at a recent Grand Whisky Auction.

The whisky, which is now believed to be undrinkable and which was one of 264,000 bottles stowed onboard the wartime cargo vessel, was recovered from the shipwreck by George Currie of Orkney in June 1987.

Compton Mackenzie’s famous 1947 novel Whisky Galore! a romantic comedy featuring the ‘SS Cabinet Minister’ and the islanders of ‘Great and Little Todday’ was made into the enduringly popular Ealing comedy starring Gordon Jackson, Joan Greenwood and Basil Radford.

The bottle of whisky will initially go on show in the Scottish Maritime Museum’s Boatshop exhibition space where it will be free to view.

