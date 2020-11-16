Stars come out in Miami

The first weekend of the Star class Winter Series, the Schoonmaker Cup, took place at the Coral Reef YC in Miami, Florida, over the weekend of the 14 and 15 November.

Winners were Augie Diaz and Rob Scrivner taking a one point victory ahead of Alberto Zanetti and Payson Infelise, with Peter Vessella and Phil Trinter in third place.

Vessella and Trinter dominated day one with a 2, 1, 2 scoreline.

But, Diaz and Scrivner were the dominant team on the second day with a 2, 1, to clinch the close series.

Star Winter Series – Schoonmaker Cup

1st USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Rob Scrivner – – 1 7 3 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd ARG 8498 Alberto Zanetti / Payson Infelise – – 5 2 1 4 3 – – 15 pts

3rd USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 2 1 2 7 5 – – 17 pts

4th USA 8440 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 4 3 4 6 2 – – 19 pts

5th USA 8504 Scott Barnard / Craig Moss – – 3 4 9 1 4 – – 21 pts

6th USA 8536 Kevin McNeil / Jake Doyle – – 7 5 6 3 9 – – 30 pts

7th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Drew Plominski – – 8 8 5 9 6 – – 36 pts

8th GER 8396 Lothar Geilen / Carlos Miquel – – 12 13 8 5 7 – – 45 pts

9th USA 7982 Zach Hansman / Charlie khoules – – 9 10 7 10 DNF – – 50 pts

10th USA 8148 Aaron Smith / Tim ostrander – – 11 12 10 8 10 – – 51 pts

11th 8208 Fabiano Vivacqua / Dave Martin – – 10 9 11 12 11 – – 53 pts

12th USA 8484 Larry Whipple / Brian Faith Fatih – – 6 6 DNS DNF DNC – – 54 pts

13th USA 7999 Emily Simon / Neal Turluck – – 13 11 12 11 8 – – 55 pts