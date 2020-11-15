18ft Skiff Spring Championship for Yandoo

After seven races, the Yandoo team of John Winning, Mike Kennedy and Jasper Warren are winners of the 18ft Skiff Spring Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Yandoo finished with 29 points, four points ahead of tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake with 33 points.

Winners of the final race, the Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas took third place overall with 40 points.

The Winning Group of John Winning Jr finished fourth on 50 points followed by Bird and Bear of Tom Clout on 58 and Finport Finance of Keagan York on 62 points.

The final race of the Spring Championship was a great all-the-way win to the Smeg 18ft Skiff team, but wasn’t enough to take the overall title from today’s second placed Yandoo team.

After strong southerly winds and a light wind race day last week, Sunday’s conditions were a good guide to the upcoming NSW Championship, which begins on Sydney Harbour next Sunday 22 November.

Frank Quealey