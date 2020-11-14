America’s Cup – Luna Rossa mod their second AC75 hull

It has not taken Italy’s Luna Rossa team long to make modifications to their second AC75.

While Luna Rossa 2 was in the shed for some time before returning to the water this week, it seems that they added a small extension strip to their hull-long skeg.

Looking at images from Justin Mitchell’s video he captured on Friday (13 Nov), there appears to be an addition to the prominent skeg of the Luna Rossa 2 hull.

Similar to the quick-fix that INEOS added to their first AC75 hull to test the effect of a skeg to their scow type hull, which they were intending to incorporate into their second hull (Britannia 2).

The Italian team’s addition seems to be a minor tweak to the new hull skeg shape of their second boat.

Luna Rossa 2 at launch before the hull skeg modification.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Luna Rossa reveals her code zero and flies high