American Magic confident in the trajectory that they’re on

American Magic, the U.S. Challenger, are confident in the trajectory that they’re on . . .

Bold decision-making on the design and production sides, buttressed by aggressive training on the water, are the sources of this confidence, according to American Magic Coach James Lyne.

In a normal America’s Cup cycle, each team would face the crucible of early exhibition regattas. These events would provide a glimpse into the progress of each team, and provide a stress test for each distinct philosophy.

COVID-19 has upended much of that, along with the rest of the sporting world.



American Magic were the first to arrive in Auckland and the first to roll-out their second AC75.

Solving the design puzzle of the AC75 class rule and building a winning platform requires not only innovation, but boldness.

“You have to have an attitude to how you’re going to approach the rule and the documents [that govern the America’s Cup],” said Flight Controller Andrew Campbell. “You have to have a certain perspective. You have to attack it. You can’t just react.”

Each America’s Cup team has a few key tools to work with: The AC75 class rule, fresh talent, proven experience and a finite amount of time.

From these common ingredients grows a competitive philosophy that is unique to each team.

For American Magic this philosophy centers around a daily refusal to be outworked.

The racing begins at America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the Christmas Race, 17 to 20 December 2020 in New Zealand.