Vendee Globe – Day 5 – Thomson joins the leaders

The daggerboard boats have regained the nominal leadership of the Vendee Globe this morning led by the wily Jean Le Cam along with Les Sables d’Olonne’s Benjamin Dutreux.

But 90 miles to their west the fast foilers are back in better breeze after a relatively slow night.

Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) is enjoying the intensity of the boat on boat racing, in fourth place this morning, and finally up against the best of the French fleet over a sustained period for the first time.

Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut), who profited from his more westerly option before gybing inside last night’s leader Charlie Dalin (Apivia), now fifth.

Dalin is sixth, just a mile ahead of Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Coeur).

The rest of the fleet will pass this small depression in the afternoon before continuing south with a northerly wind of 15 to 20 knots.

Meantime Jérémie Beyou is heading for Les Sables-d’Olonne. As he nears Cape Finisterre, the skipper of Charal is making 10 to 15 knots. His arrival back in Les Sables d’Olonne is still estimated for Friday evening.

Last night Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) fulfilled his penalty for jumping Sunday’s start gun.

The skipper from Saint Malo was required to stop racing for five hours. Burton stopped at 21:25hrs TU last night and resumed racing at 02:45hrs.

This morning Burton is 84 miles behind in 23rd place.

Vendée Globe – Day 5 Thu 12 Nov 09:30 hrs. (33 entries)

1st FRA 01 Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam ! – 12.2 kts – 0.0 nm

2nd FRA 09 Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 12.1 kts – 1.5 nm

3rd FRA 4 Sébastien Simon – ARKEA PAPREC – 9.7 kts – 23.2 nm

4th GBR 99 Alex Thomson HUGO BOSS – 11.3 kts – 23.6 nm

5th FRA 59 Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 10.6 kts – 24.7 nm

6th FRA 79 Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 12.5 kts – 27.0 nm

7th FRA 109 Samantha Davies – Initiatives-Coeur – 11.2 kts – 28.6 nm

8th FRA 53 Maxime Sorel – V And B Mayenne – 12.2 kts – 29.8 nm

9th FRA 6 Nicolas Troussel – CORUM L’Épargne – 11.1 kts – 31.1 nm

10th FRA 49 Romain Attanasio – Pure – Best Western – 11.2 kts – 31.5 nm

Other GBR:

24th GBR 777 Pip Hare – Medallia – 5.4 kts – 124.0 nm

26th FRA 50 Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 8.3 kts – 129.0 nm

Full results available here . . .