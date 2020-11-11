Vendee Globe – Beyou on Charal forced to return to d’Olonne

Early Wednesday morning, Jérémie Beyou on Charal turned back towards Les Sables d’Olonne.

Charal has suffered a number of equipment incidents, in particular a broken starboard backstay which has forced Jérémie Beyou to return to the departure port to carry out the necessary repairs.

He should arrive in Les Sables d’Olonne late in the day on Friday.

He then has has until Wednesday 18 November 2:20 p.m. to start the race again.

After a start to the Vendée Globe which had gone ideally for him, he was in the leading pack after two days of racing, Beyou was slowed down on Tuesday afternoon in his progress south.

Then he suffered a number for breakages, firstly on Tuesday a sheet return pulley tore off, which put a little carbon all over the cockpit. WHile preparing to repair it the boat jibed, and he then realized that the starboard rudder was a little damaged.

After waiting overnight for the front to pass sunrise he tacked to start work on the rudder, when the starboard backstay broke.

This is almost certainly because carbon shards of the the broken sheet feeder, which is right next to the backstay, must have sheared it.

There is also the possibility of damage to a foil.

His shore team have a spare rudder, and for the rest, everything will depend on the exact extent of the damage.

To continue to race he has until the official closure of the line on Wednesday 18 November at 2:20 pm.