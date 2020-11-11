Vendee Globe – It’s not going shopping, it’s a lot more than that . . .

Alex Thomson, onboard his VPLP designed IMOCA 60 HUGO BOSS, has just begun his quest to win the single-handed, round-the-world Vendée Globe.

In this special edition of the RORC Time Over Distance series Louay Habib is talking to Thomson just days before he started the 2020 Vendée Globe.

The interview was recorded live with Alex exploring the physical and mental strength required for the race, plus details of the radical IMOCA 60 design and the cutting-edge technology on board.

Thomson finished second in the last edition of the race four years ago and is aiming to go one better this time.



It is expected to take him between two and three months to complete the race.

“I genuinely believe if you finish the Vendée Globe it’s an amazing achievement. Everything for me is about the performance. If I’m performing to my expectations, I’m happy.”

“We’re taking a human, and then we’re taking a machine, how do you put those two things together in what we would call perfect synergy.”