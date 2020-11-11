Jo Aleh elected Chair of Athletes’ Commission

New Zealand’s Jo Aleh, a London 2012 gold and Rio 2016 silver medallist in the Women’s 470, has been elected as Chair of World Sailing’s Athletes’ Commission.

Aleh replaces Yann Rocherieux (FRA) following his resignation as Chair after he was elected as a World Sailing Vice-President at the 2020 General Assembly on 1 November.

Athens 2004 gold and Beijing 2008 bronze medallist Sofia Bekatorou (GRE) has been elected as Vice-Chair.

The Athletes’ Commission report directly to the World Sailing Board of Directors with the Chair a permanent voting member of the Board.

The Commission represents the interests of the sailors in the Olympic and Para events. The Athletes’ Commission is composed of athletes representing Olympic and Para events and is elected by the athletes themselves.

The Athletes Commission elect members to sit on Events, Equipment and Race Officials Committees as well as receiving invites to Working Parties considering Olympic and Para sailing matters, and selection of World Championships venues.

Athletes’ Commission Members:

Jo Aleh (NZL)

Aleh won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and silver at Rio 2016, sailing in the Women’s 470 with Polly Powrie.

Sofia Bekatorou (GRE)

Bekatorou is a four-time Olympian, winning gold at Athens 2004 in the Women’s 470 and bronze in the Yngling at Beijing 2008.

Maayan Davidovich (ISR)

Davidovich is a two-time Olympian in the Women’s RS:X, winning multiple medals at World Championships and Sailing World Cup regattas.

Jens Kroker (GER)

The first Para World Sailing representative in the Commission. He has sailed at every Paralympic Sailing Competition, winning silver at Sydney 2000, gold at Beijing 2008 and a silver at London 2012.

Juan Ignacio Maegli – (GUA)

The Guatemalan is a two-time Olympian in the Laser and a 2015 Pan American Games gold medallist.

Lijia Xu (CHN)

Bronze medallist at Beijing 2008, China’s Xu won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. She won the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award the same year.

Vasilij Zbogar (SLO)

Zbogar is a four-time Olympian, winning a bronze, came at Athens 2004 in the Laser with a silver following at Beijing 2008. He made the switch to the Finn claiming silver at Rio 2016.

Daniel Smith – World Sailing