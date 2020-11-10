Vendee Globe – Day 3 Cape Finisterre

It has been a relatively slow and complicated night at the front of the Vendée Globe fleet negotiating a tricky corner at Cape Finisterre.

At the top of the main group Jérémie Beyou (Charal) and Nico Troussel (CORUM L’Épargne) continue to duel 2.6 nautical miles apart at just 25 miles from the Galician coast.

Thirty miles further south-east of Ruyant and Tripon, Sébastien Simon and Boris Hermann have peeled off to the west to as now have Charlie Dalin (Apivia) and Kevin Escoffier (PRB) and they should be progressively rewarded with a building SW’ly wind.

Samantha Davies on Initiatives Coeur is in 10th place and Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss is 31 miles back in 15th place, playing a safe game also having now tacked west and making eight or nine knots upwind.

Pip Hare on Medellia is in 20th and Miranda Merron on Campagne de France is 21st.

Fabrice Amedeo is still on stand-by docked at the Port-Olona pontoon. The team got down to cleaning up the cracked halyard exit at the masthead and have fabricated a patch.

Vendée Globe – Day 3 Mon 10 Nov 09:30 hrs. (33 entries)

1st FRA 8 Jérémie Beyou – Charal – 9.5 kts 23921.1 nm 0.0 nm

2nd FRA 01 Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam – 8.2 kts 23923.3 nm 2.2 nm

3rd FRA 1000 Damien Seguin – Groupe APICIL – 3.2 kts 23925.8 nm 4.8 nm

4th FRA 09 Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 8.1 kts 23926.4 nm 5.4 nm

5th FRA 6 Nicolas Troussel – CORUM L’Épargne – 4.4 kts 23926.9 nm 5.9 nm

6th FRA 53 Maxime Sorel – V And B Mayenne – 6.8 kts 23927.6 nm 6.6 nm

7th FRA 85 Kevin Escoffier – PRB – 9.6 kts 23928.7 nm 7.6 nm

8th FRA 79 Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 8.4 kts 23930.9 nm 9.8 nm

9th FRA 49 – Romain Attanasio – Pure – 8.5 kts 23931.3 nm 10.2 nm

10th FRA 109 Samantha Davies – Initiatives Coeur – 8.0 kts 23934.2 nm 13.1 nm

Other leading GBR:

15th GBR 99 – Alex Thomson – Hugo Boss – 10.4 kts 23957.6 nm 36.5 nm

Full results available here . . .