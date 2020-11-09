SailJuice Winter Series hit by Lockdown

The latest Covid-19 Lockdown for November has hit the few remaining sailing events of this blighted 2020 season.

With sailing clubs forced into a coronavirus shut-down again, we start to see the postponment notices popping up as winter season events are pushed back into December . . . or further!

The Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, which amalgamates the major winter season, Handicap Open Meetings, has quickly moved to planning for alternative activities on the weekend that the events had been set to take place.

The opening event, Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, set for the weekend of 21 & 22 November, has been pushed back to the weekend of the 6 & 7 March 2021.

And Queen Mary SC’s Bloody Mary pursuit race, due to take place on 9 January 2021, has been cancelled for only the second time in its long history – since 1974.

At present the SailJuice Winter Series organisers hope to run the rest of the scheduled events, but this will depend on the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2020/21:

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 5 & 6 December 2020

Burghfield Brass Monkey, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2020

Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 3 January 2021

CANCELLED – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 9 January 2021

King George Gallop, King George SC – 23 January 2021

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 6 & 7 February 2021

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 13 February 2021

RESCHEDULED – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 6 & 7 March 2021

You can find out more about the Series here . . .