Great Britain are eSailing Nations Cup champions

Great Britain have been crowned the world’s best eSailing nation following a 6-3 victory over Spain in the inaugural eSailing Nations Cup Final.

After a month-long competition that featured 13 leading eSailing nations, Great Britain, captained by Mike O’Donovan aka @dejavusailing, convincingly beat Spain across the nine-race series.



The series of races featured different classes, fleet sizes and racecourses that tested the teams’ depth and performance.

The Final welcomed two teams of ten that included at least one male and one female, one captain, two certified sailors and the top four sailors from the National Championships.

Up next is the eSailing World Championship Final which will be held on Saturday 7 November from 21:00 UTC.

British eSailing Nations Cup Champions @dejavusailing and Donnie Gillies will be on the startline and will be joined by Nations Cup rivals Joan Cardona, Cruzolator and [email protected] from Spain.

Further contenders include StipecoachCROATIA (CRO), Kaan Mazlumca (TUR), MCES valentinelisa (FRA) and MCES pepitõ (FRA).

Daniel Smith