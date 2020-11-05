Round 2 of Cadet Class Winters at Waldringfield SC

Round 2 of the Cadet Class Winter Series, sponsored by Synergy Marine, took place at Waldringfield SC.
Hannah Carruthers and George Cox‑Olliff were the overall winners of this second round, claiming two wins in the first three races to give them a five point lead ahead of William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft, and Sam Goult and Sarah McEwen who tied on nine points.
Carruthers and Cox‑Olliff opened their score with a win in the first race ahead of Bridgette Nee and Monty Slump, with Shepherd and Mycroft in third place.
The second race went to Ben Goult and Alex McEwen ahead of Carruthers and Cox‑Olliff, with in third place Tristan Whittle and Dominik McCardle.
In race 3, Carruthers and Cox‑Olliff claimed their second win, this time ahead of Emilia Mayhew and Oscar Bush, with Sam Goult and Sarah McEwen taking third place.
Into the final race where Shepherd and Mycroft clinched the race win ahead of podium rivals Goult and McEwen.
And although this tied the two teams on points after discard, the race victory took Shepherd and Mycroft into second overall, with Goult and McEwen third overall.
Cadet Class Winter Series – Round 2 Gold Fleet
1st Hannah Carruthers and George Cox‑Olliff – – 1 2 1 ‑5 – – 4 pts
2nd William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft – – 3 ‑10 5 1 – – 9 pts
3rd Sam Goult and Sarah McEwen – – 4 ‑6 3 2 – – 9 pts
4th Ben Goult and Alex McEwen – – 6 1 4 ‑9 – – 11 pts
5th Bridgette Nee and Monty Slump – – 2 ‑15 6 3 – – 11 pts
6th Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – ‑8 4 7 8 – – 19 pts
7th Tristan Whittle and Dominik McCardle – – 10 3 8 ‑12 – – 21 pts
8th Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorougood – – 9 8 ‑14 4 – – 21 pts
9th Libbie Bush and Emily Krailing – – 5 ‑11 10 7 – – 22 pts
10th Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkle – – 7 9 ‑13 6 – – 22 pts
11th Emilia Mayhew and Oscar Bush – – 11 ‑14 2 10 – – 23 pts
12th Robbie Stewart and Dylan McCardle – – 13 7 12 ‑14 – – 32 pts
13th Ryan Harris and Sophie Marshall – – (OCS) 5 9 19 – – 33 pts
14th Ines Green and Tom Krailing – – ‑15 12 11 11 – – 34 pts
15th Brandon Barker and Kali Karaskas – – 14 13 ‑15 13 – – 40 pts
16th Megan McMorris and Josh Davidson – – 12 ‑18 17 16 – – 45 pts
17th Mimi Slump and Samantha Nee – – 18 17 ‑19 15 – – 50 pts
18th Emilia Hampton and Jemima McMorris – – 16 ‑19 18 17 – – 51 pts
19th George Little and Zachary Windibank – – 17 (DSQ) 16 18 – – 51 pts
20th Fiona Nee and Elliot Chapman – – 19 16 ‑20 20 – – 55 pts
Cadet Class Winter Series – Round 2 Silver Fleet
1st Gwen Thorougood and Jemima Cox‑Olliff – – 1 1 ‑4 2 – – 4 pts
2nd Monty Hampton and Tash Davidson – – 3 ‑4 2 1 – – 6 pts
3rd Evan Harris and James Vellacott – – ‑5 3 1 4 – – 8 pts
4th Tom Shepherd and Jolyon Conway – – 4 2 3 ‑5 – – 9 pts
5th Elouise Mayhew and Rhona Enkle – – 2 ‑5 5 3 – – 10 pts
6th Charlie Bailey and James Bailey – – 6 6 (DNC) DNC – – 20 pts