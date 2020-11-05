Round 2 of Cadet Class Winters at Waldringfield SC

Round 2 of the Cadet Class Winter Series, sponsored by Synergy Marine, took place at Waldringfield SC.

Hannah Carruthers and George Cox‑Olliff were the overall winners of this second round, claiming two wins in the first three races to give them a five point lead ahead of William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft, and Sam Goult and Sarah McEwen who tied on nine points.

Carruthers and Cox‑Olliff opened their score with a win in the first race ahead of Bridgette Nee and Monty Slump, with Shepherd and Mycroft in third place.

The second race went to Ben Goult and Alex McEwen ahead of Carruthers and Cox‑Olliff, with in third place Tristan Whittle and Dominik McCardle.

In race 3, Carruthers and Cox‑Olliff claimed their second win, this time ahead of Emilia Mayhew and Oscar Bush, with Sam Goult and Sarah McEwen taking third place.

Into the final race where Shepherd and Mycroft clinched the race win ahead of podium rivals Goult and McEwen.

And although this tied the two teams on points after discard, the race victory took Shepherd and Mycroft into second overall, with Goult and McEwen third overall.

Cadet Class Winter Series – Round 2 Gold Fleet

1st Hannah Carruthers and George Cox‑Olliff – – 1 2 1 ‑5 – – 4 pts

2nd William Shepherd and Joe Mycroft – – 3 ‑10 5 1 – – 9 pts

3rd Sam Goult and Sarah McEwen – – 4 ‑6 3 2 – – 9 pts

4th Ben Goult and Alex McEwen – – 6 1 4 ‑9 – – 11 pts

5th Bridgette Nee and Monty Slump – – 2 ‑15 6 3 – – 11 pts

6th Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – ‑8 4 7 8 – – 19 pts

7th Tristan Whittle and Dominik McCardle – – 10 3 8 ‑12 – – 21 pts

8th Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorougood – – 9 8 ‑14 4 – – 21 pts

9th Libbie Bush and Emily Krailing – – 5 ‑11 10 7 – – 22 pts

10th Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkle – – 7 9 ‑13 6 – – 22 pts

11th Emilia Mayhew and Oscar Bush – – 11 ‑14 2 10 – – 23 pts

12th Robbie Stewart and Dylan McCardle – – 13 7 12 ‑14 – – 32 pts

13th Ryan Harris and Sophie Marshall – – (OCS) 5 9 19 – – 33 pts

14th Ines Green and Tom Krailing – – ‑15 12 11 11 – – 34 pts

15th Brandon Barker and Kali Karaskas – – 14 13 ‑15 13 – – 40 pts

16th Megan McMorris and Josh Davidson – – 12 ‑18 17 16 – – 45 pts

17th Mimi Slump and Samantha Nee – – 18 17 ‑19 15 – – 50 pts

18th Emilia Hampton and Jemima McMorris – – 16 ‑19 18 17 – – 51 pts

19th George Little and Zachary Windibank – – 17 (DSQ) 16 18 – – 51 pts

20th Fiona Nee and Elliot Chapman – – 19 16 ‑20 20 – – 55 pts

Cadet Class Winter Series – Round 2 Silver Fleet

1st Gwen Thorougood and Jemima Cox‑Olliff – – 1 1 ‑4 2 – – 4 pts

2nd Monty Hampton and Tash Davidson – – 3 ‑4 2 1 – – 6 pts

3rd Evan Harris and James Vellacott – – ‑5 3 1 4 – – 8 pts

4th Tom Shepherd and Jolyon Conway – – 4 2 3 ‑5 – – 9 pts

5th Elouise Mayhew and Rhona Enkle – – 2 ‑5 5 3 – – 10 pts

6th Charlie Bailey and James Bailey – – 6 6 (DNC) DNC – – 20 pts