New Covid-19 Lockdown rules for England from 5 November

The new Covid-19 Lockdown rules for England are scheduled to run from Thursday 5 November until Wednesday 2 December.

It will take a while to become clearer in depth, but it looks like Sailing Clubs will be closing their buildings again, together with their Bars and Restaurants unless they can arrange takeaway services.

People are being told to stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave, such as work which cannot be done from home and education.

People are allowed to exercise outdoors alone, with their household or with one other person.

Elite Sport can continue, which will most likely allow the British Sailing Team to continue training.

The RYA has issued an intial guidence statement which includes their current understanding of the situation (subject to any local restrictions) as follows:

Recreational boating from a public outdoor space for single households and support bubbles or with one other person (with social distancing) may be possible

Public waterways and beaches will remain open during the lockdown

Outdoor sports centres and amenities (which includes sailing clubs and watersports centres) will have to close

Members may be able to access boats for essential checks and maintenance, however, this will need to be agreed with their club/marina/harbour authority, with individuals taking personal responsibility for meeting Government guidance

University sport will not be taking place

School sport will be happening but only as part of organised school activity

Some charities may be able to continue aspects of their work

There are continuing exemptions for elite athletes for them to train or compete, so the British Sailing Team programme can continue

No overnight stays are allowed on boats except for residential berth holders (where the boat is their Primary Residence) or for business purposes

The RYA will continue to ask their staff to work at home if possible during the lockdown period, while key functions of the RYA will continue to operate on a reduced basis.

More detail is expected once Parliament has voted later today (Wednesday 4 Nov) and the RYA will make further announcements after that time.

Read the Government document here . . .