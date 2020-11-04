Rolex Sydney Hobart to go ahead

The 2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is to go ahead after a lengthy period of consultation with state governments, health authorities and other key stakeholders.

The starting cannon will be fired on Boxing Day, 26 December, for the 628-nautical-mile blue water classic, following the opening of Tasmania’s borders to New South Wales travellers from Friday 6 November.

Entries officially closed last Thursday 29 October with 100 boats looking to head south.

Unfortunately, representation from many international competitors has not been possible this year due to ongoing global restrictions.

An array of returning yachts are amongst likely contenders for the Tattersall Cup which honours the overall winner on handicap, including previous winners Ichi Ban (2017 and 2019), Alive (2018) and Quest (2008 and also 2015 as Balance).

Competition from a sizeable fleet of other yachts in the 50- to 70-foot range will be strong.

The super maxis, InfoTrack (line honours 2016 as Perpetual Loyal) and Black Jack (2009 as Alfa Romeo) will do battle for line honours to claim the John H Illingworth Challenge Cup.

Related Post:

Sydney Hobart Race sidelines Two-Handed division of boats and sailors