Merlin Rocket Open at Salcombe – You missed a damn good sail

Nine keen Merlin teams made the trip to Salcombe YC with their boats for the weekend, and with a truly terrible forecast the likelihood of racing looked distant to say the least.

Word travelled quickly on WhatsApp, as it does nowadays, that there was a chance we would go sailing with a planned 13:30 start, so we headed on down to Batson boat park to get ready to go in to battle, against each other, but mainly against the elements.

Conditions dictated just two races were eventually completed, with gradually dwindling participant numbers.

Congratulations to Nick Craig and Alan Roberts for taking the overall win with a solid performance, second Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby and third were Ian Dobson and Charlotte.

Prizes were also awarded to the silver and bronze boats who stuck it out the longest.

The decision to cancel racing on Sunday was made in the morning when we were met with a strong wind over tide and with a forecast for the wind to build in the afternoon.

Many thanks to the wonderful team at Salcombe YC who looked after us so well in the clubhouse and on the water and gave us all a fantastic weekend before the impending lockdown, and we really look forward to getting back to racing on the estuary in 2021.

Thanks to all those who came and raced and gave all the spectators on the shore some great entertainment.

For all of those who came but decided to leave boats at home or visited animal farms and the like, you missed a damn good sail.

Charlotte Fildes

Merlin Rocket – Salcombe Open Meeting

1st Messy Monty – Nick Craig and Alan Roberts – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd The Clone Wars – Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd Rockatross – Ian Dobson and Charlotte Fildes – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th Black Swan – Chris Gould and Caroline Croft – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

5th Fancy Liquor – Tim Fells and Frances Gifford – – 2 DNC – – 30 pts

6th Roberta – William Warren and Megan Pascoe – – 5 DNC – – 33 pts